Do your readers know what Rev. Dan Brandt of Avon, Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, ABC, NBC, CBS and all other news media have in common with a dirty diaper? All news media except “Fox and Friends.” I listen only to “Fox and Friends” because they investigate the news before they report it. I thank them for that!
I got up early on Jan. 6, 2021, because I didn’t want to miss anything that President Trump was going to say to his followers. I watched it even to the end when President Trump said, “We are going to march down to the Capitol patriotically and peacefully.” So when I saw what happened next I couldn’t believe it: people climbing up the walls of the Capitol. It was like watching a terrorist movie. My question is why did all the news media cut out the “peacefully” and “patriotically” from their reporting. They cut it out because they didn’t want the people to know what he said. Why? Because they hated him so bad they would do anything to get rid of him. Impeachment didn’t work so they had to try something else and decided to try it this way. Can a person really call this good news reporting? I don’t think so! Even to this day the news media runs the Jan. 6 day over and over again and not once have they reported that President Trump said “peacefully” and “patriotically.”
I am 88 years old and I wonder if I’ll ever see news reporting the way it used to be.
God bless America, my home sweet home!
