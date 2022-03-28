Recently, Congress agreed to take out a loan worth $1.5 trillion to fund our government. How much is a trillion dollars? Take a bunch of $100 bills and start stacking ... 631 miles high. That’s 2.5 times as high as the International Space Station.
In a time when expenses for food, gas and other daily needs are rising, Congress thought it would be a good idea to increase domestic spending by 7% and military spending by 6%. This bill also included $1.7 billion (yes, that’s a ‘b’) for House operations and another $1 billion to run the Senate. Of the bill’s 2,741 pages, 367 are “pet projects” adding up to $9.7 billion. You, here in South Dakota, are paying for a YMCA in New York, a food truck in Massachusetts and a Gandhi museum in Texas.
With all of this increased spending, remember, we as a nation are $30 trillion IN DEBT. (That’s almost 19,000 miles of stacked $100 bills!) So, who said “yes” to this massive spending spree? Yep, our very own $1.5 Trillion Dollar Man, Sen. John Thune.
