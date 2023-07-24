I am respectively requesting that the South Dakota PUC carefully reviews Summit Carbon’s application. Please do not allow this application to move forward in September if construction and operation of the pipeline will produce adverse effects on the environment and/or the citizens. We are fortunate that the S.D. Public Utilities Commission is an outstanding group.
If built as Carbon Solutions intends, its pipeline will come within 750 feet or less of constituents. They do not want this pipeline which brings with it the potential for loss of life in the event it leaks or ruptures.
CO2 pipelines differ from oil and gas; according to the Pipeline Safety Trust, they are more prone to rupture. We also do not want carbon sequestration, which is not well-regulated in South Dakota CO2 pipelines have never been constructed at the lengths proposed and raise grave concerns because they are under-regulated and pose numerous safety hazards and land use issues.
Laying this pipe at 4 feet when the frost line is 4-6 feet just seems to be problematic.
I am for property rights, I join the request: “No Eminent Domain for Private Gain.”
Doing nothing is not an option! We need to work together for Property Rights!
As a Proud Republican, I'm sick of the woke, environmentalist Press & Dakotan giving space to tree-huggers like Rep. Carl Perry to express their communist views.
Carl is whining about “adverse effects on the environment.” But as a Republican he should know better.
Clearly he is a RINO. I hope Trump has already selected a primary candidate to end his career.
And who cares if the “pipeline brings with it the potential for loss of life in the event it leaks or ruptures”? It won’t really kill that many people anyway.
Not compared to Traffic accidents. Or gun Violence. We suck it up and take that in stride. Right?
We support the right of the government to seize property by eminent domain to build the interstate system. Nobody regrets the loss of some 30,000 Americans each year in traffic accidents. It’s all for the greater good.
And if we got all squeamish about this do you think our next AMAZON delivery would be on time?
And don’t we easily accept 40,000 deaths a year so our citizens can enjoy our Constitutional right to own any weapon we choose without regulation?
OK. OK. So there IS the issue of irreversible environmental damage. I’ll grudgingly give that much to Rep. Perry.
But in the bigger picture this is all really beside the point.
There are CONSTITUTIONAL issues at stake here, and if our Founding Fathers didn’t want us destroying the planet don't you think they’d have taken the time to say something about it?
But they didn’t. They had more important things to do.
Like allowing the southern states to count 3/5 of their slaves when apportioning Southern Representation in the US House of Representatives to their white benefactors.
And doesn’t the 10th amendment say very clearly that “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
So destroying our planet if we want to is our God-given Constitutional right‼️
But in the end, what’s most important to understand is that it really doesn’t matter one whit if human activity contributes to climate change or not.
As a proud Christian Nationalist, I know that the Rapture is coming waaay before any of this will matter to me, and what’s left of this world will be inherited by all those annoying scientists who don’t agree with me.
Go Republicans‼️ the key to winning the 2024 election is pushing back on the GLOBAL WARMING HOAX‼️
Well if CO2 can’t be transported and injected underground. Since CO2 contributes to climate change. Simply shut the Biofuel plants down. My diesel engine equipment runs better on real fuel/better fuel mileage. Same with gas engines. On real gas they get better mileage have more power. This is prime example of a government created problem from a mandate. How much emissions is the war in Ukraine and else were creating? Yet nothing said about that. Biden just dispatched marines and jets to Middle East. All with Carrier support. Massive CO2 output. Yet now he coming after our stoves and hot water heaters. Will Ukraine rebuild with newest hot water heaters?
Internal combustion engines (ICEs) that run on fossil fuels, such as gasoline or diesel engines, tend to have higher power outputs compared to electric engines in certain applications.
This is primarily because ICEs have been developed and optimized over many decades to deliver high power and torque levels.
The power output of an engine is closely related to its size, weight, and efficiency. ICEs have a higher energy density in terms of fuel, which allows them to store more energy in a given volume or weight compared to batteries, which power electric engines.
Additionally, ICEs can produce high power output across a wide range of RPMs, making them suitable for a variety of vehicles and applications.
However, it's important to note that electric engines have some significant advantages over ICEs in certain areas, such as:
🔺Instant torque: Electric motors deliver maximum torque from standstill, providing quick acceleration and responsiveness.
🔺Efficiency: Electric motors are more efficient at converting energy into mechanical power, resulting in less energy wasted as heat.
🔺Environmental impact: Electric motors produce zero tailpipe emissions, contributing to a cleaner environment and potentially reducing greenhouse gas emissions when powered by renewable energy sources.
🔺Simplified design: Electric motors have fewer moving parts than ICEs, which can lead to lower maintenance requirements and longer lifespans.
In recent years, there has been significant progress in electric vehicle (EV) technology, and more powerful electric motors are being developed.
High-performance electric vehicles, such as electric sports cars, have already demonstrated impressive power and acceleration capabilities.
The comparison between the power of ICEs and electric engines largely depends on the specific application and technological advancements.
As electric vehicle technology continues to evolve, we can expect electric engines to become more competitive and, in some cases, surpass the power output of traditional fossil fuel-powered engines.
Of course, how the electricity that charges electric motors is produced is an important factor in determining their effectiveness in combatting global warming.
According to the International Energy Agency In 2019, renewables provided almost 27% of global electricity, three points more than natural gas (24%). While oil provided less than 3% of global electricity.
Progress is being made in this regard, but as the effects of global warming become increasingly apparent, further progress is essential.
The contribution of weapons of war to global warming is relatively small compared to other sectors like energy production or transportation involving fossil fuels.
The issue of why some people deny or reject the concept of global warming is complex and multifaceted.
The overwhelming majority of climate scientists agree that human activities are contributing to global warming, but some individuals choose to deny and dispute this consensus.
Here are a few key factors that contribute to climate change denial:
▪️Scientific skepticism: Some people approach scientific issues with a healthy level of skepticism, which is generally a positive attribute in scientific discourse. However, in the case of global warming, this skepticism can lead to the rejection of overwhelming scientific evidence. They may question the validity of climate models, data collection methods, or specific studies, which can create doubt about the overall consensus.
▪️Political and ideological beliefs: Climate change has become a politically charged issue, with some individuals associating acceptance of global warming with certain political ideologies or agendas. Denial of climate change can be driven by a desire to protect economic interests, preserve existing industries, or maintain a particular worldview that rejects government intervention or regulation.
▪️Economic concerns: Accepting the reality of global warming often implies the need to transition away from fossil fuels and make significant changes to industries and economies. This prospect can be unsettling for individuals and communities that heavily rely on fossil fuel-based industries, such as coal mining or oil production. Fear of economic consequences or job losses can contribute to skepticism or denial of climate change.
▪️Misinformation and industry influence: Various entities, including some fossil fuel companies and interest groups, have been known to fund or promote campaigns that cast doubt on the scientific consensus around global warming. Such efforts can create confusion and skepticism among the general public by presenting alternative viewpoints or cherry-picking scientific studies.
▪️Psychological factors: Denial of global warming can also stem from cognitive biases or psychological factors. Some individuals may feel overwhelmed by the magnitude of the issue and choose to deny it as a coping mechanism. Others may exhibit motivated reasoning, where pre-existing beliefs or values influence their interpretation of information, leading to confirmation bias.
Climate change denial represents a minority perspective within the scientific community, and the overwhelming evidence supports the existence of anthropogenic (human-caused) global warming..
