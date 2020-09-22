Recently with a group of friends in Missouri, I was watching the Senior PGA golf tournament that was televised from Sioux Falls. Being a native South Dakotan and a golfer, I was proud that South Dakota had landed a professional senior golf event and told my buddies that. With that, one of them immediately directed his attacks on South Dakota toward me.
As the TV camera panned the crowd of spectators, one of the guys watching with me said, “Look at those South Dakota idiots, not one of them is wearing a mask! They’re all Trumpers. They’ll do and support whatever Trump wants even if it’s not good for them or kills someone else. It’s just like what happened after their Sturgis rally!”
That statement really bothered me. Later, I thought more about it.
South Dakota is now leading the nation in coronavirus case growth per capita mostly because of no masks and little social distancing. South Dakota’s economy is agriculture based and Trump’s China tariffs have killed that export market and dramatically hurt farm income. South Dakota also relies on foreign tourism revenue, which has dried up because travel is not happening because Trump has led such an ineffective response to the pandemic and travel to America is not as safe as it is to other countries. After all that, South Dakotans spent $1.5 million of their hard earned taxes on a fireworks show at Mount Rushmore to stroke Trump’s ego?
What will they get in return for the state’s allegiance to Trump? Just more sickness, death and lost income.
