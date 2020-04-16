Elizabeth and I wear our homemade face masks when shopping at grocery, hardware and other stores in Yankton because, from our work experience, facial masks help minimize spread of infectious “stuff” from our sneezes, coughs and exhalations.
Yes, masks are not perfect, but their use by operating room personnel — nurses, physicians, and staff — speak to their overall usefulness in maintaining a sterile environment.
So, it surprises us that no employees of the stores we have frequented so far are wearing masks …
