I want to tell you about Isaak (his real name).
I had seen him and members of his family many times in the hallway and waiting rooms of the PICU at Children’s Hospital in Omaha, roughly 10 years ago. On the day I remember so well (I wrote most of this paragraph that very day so I wouldn’t forget), he and I were alone in the hallway. We both were very distraught, he over his very sick pre-teen daughter and I over my very sick infant granddaughter. In that moment, I felt worse for that heart-sick man than for myself.
I had to attempt to comfort him; as I moved to hug him, it was obvious he meant to do the same for me. As we hugged, he told me his name and said, “It’s not about black and white, is it?” I agreed through my tears.
In that hospital hallway, Isaak and I knew that truth more surely than many people ever come to know it.
I wish Isaak could know the impact he had on my journey. I pray his daughter is well; I know she was blessed to be Isaak’s.
Footnote: I realize I neglected to say that Isaak is Black. The color of our skin didn’t matter; our humanness mattered a great deal. I love that God made each of us different — inside and out. After all, He does have the best ideas! Trust His plan!
