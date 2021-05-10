In a recent edition of the Press and Dakotan, Evelyn Schlenker of Vermillion stated that the Clay County Commission has put off plans for a new roof and tuckpointing of the Clay County Courthouse.
I contacted the Clay County Auditor’s office and learned this was not correct. The bid process is ongoing with bids to be opened May 25. The bids sought include full replacement of the roof and cleaning and tuckpointing of the exterior walls and parapet stone.
The authorization to seek bids for this work was granted, not deferred, at the March 30, 2021 meeting of the Clay County Board of Commissioners.
Thank you for this opportunity to set the record straight.
