I read this is in the New York Times on July 17, 2022, “Vladimir Putin is making sweeping changes to school curricula to shape the views of young Russians.” This sounds like what is happening in South Dakota.
This state had a process for developing new standards in education. The 46 educators met and presented the proposed standards to the governor, and she threw them out before the public even had a chance to give input. She helped choose the 15 people, only three of whom are teachers, for the committee including people from out of state who don’t even work in education.
Why can’t we put our faith in our own excellent teachers to determine what is best for the children of South Dakota? After reading through the standards for first grade, it is obvious to me that current teachers working at that level were not involved in the process. I can only speak for first grade, but these concepts are not appropriate for first graders. I can’t believe that taxpayers have paid over $500,000 to develop social studies standards and these are it!
It is time for the governor to keep out of education and leave it for teachers and administrators in South Dakota who know the best practices in education. Please, for the good of our children, don’t let the Board of Education adopt these standards. You can make comments by going to the S.D. Board of Education Standards to give your input.
