I read this is in the New York Times on July 17, 2022, “Vladimir Putin is making sweeping changes to school curricula to shape the views of young Russians.” This sounds like what is happening in South Dakota.

This state had a process for developing new standards in education. The 46 educators met and presented the proposed standards to the governor, and she threw them out before the public even had a chance to give input. She helped choose the 15 people, only three of whom are teachers, for the committee including people from out of state who don’t even work in education.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.