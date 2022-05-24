The Mead Cultural Education Center Board of Directors and staff wish to extend their most sincere thank you to volunteers John Ogden and David Mensch, South Dakota Human Services Center facility workers, NorthWestern Public Service staff, Doyle Stevens Construction crew, Allen Electric, Milbank House Movers, City of Yankton staff, and the Yankton Federal Prison CSP workers for all of their hard work and going above and beyond in getting the museum’s historic buildings from Westside Park to the Mead Cultural Education Center campus over the last two weeks.
We also wish to thank the volunteer Exhibit Design Team (Carol Ryan, Jane Bobzin, and Stan Hoffart) at the Mead Cultural Education Center for their countless hours of designing the layout for the new Heritage Park of which these historic buildings will be the focus.
We look forward to the remaining structures and caboose joining us soon.
