Gov. Noem has declared there will be a large gathering of 7,500 people (at Mount Rushmore) where there will NOT be social distancing and face masks aren’t mandatory because she wants “to focus on personal responsibility …”
This is a politician that spent thousands of taxpayers’ dollars to put in a TV studio at the capitol so she could be a semi-regular on Fox News. She ignores what’s going on in the state and country when it comes to social responsibility.
So, with her attitude on personal responsibility, why hasn’t the state fair been canceled? Noem is doing nothing to stop the Sturgis Rally. Meanwhile, numerous other events have been canceled for the safety of citizens. So, maybe all of these entities need to go back and re-schedule their events because the governor believes in personal responsibility and not social responsibility.
Everyone is hurting due to COVID-19, but some are ignoring scientific facts. Look at Florida, Georgia, Nevada, California and Texas, which have the greatest number of COVID increases. The military isn’t allowing travel to some states because of the numbers. Compare the U.S. cases to Europe; we are way above them. Hundreds of thousands more Americans may die because we’re selfish. Many don’t care if others die and claim it’s just nature. The real question is, do so many have to die or are they being exposed because of selfishness?
We live with speed limits; we live with “no shoes, no shirt, no service”; we live with seat belts; we live with car seats for the small children. Can you tell me where it says in the U.S. Constitution or any state that you have the right to ignore wearing a mask? If you quote “life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness” how does that apply to wearing a mask?
Noem is a political animal. She will bail on South Dakota the first chance she gets … and meanwhile, be “personally responsible.”
I believe in social responsibility. If you can do something good for the society, you should. If you do something that is bad for society, you should not do it.
