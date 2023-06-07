Here is why Republicans don’t give a whit about stopping AR-15-gun sales and mass shooting events in America.
First, gun sales are business transactions, and Republicans are more committed to business freedom than freedom of speech or freedom of the press, or any other freedom.
Second, Republicans feel they are in a life-or-death struggle with big government liberals. In war there are no rules, and truth is the first casualty. There is no longer any such thing among Republicans as gentlemanly compromise on issues or honest evaluation of current events. Their policies relating to abortion, guns, public schools, elections, and evangelical fundamentalism cannot be changed any more than a leopard can change its spots.
Third, Republicans are committed to bringing a two-tier society to America: the rich aristocracy having special economic and political privileges; and the middle class/working poor having whatever the aristocracy grants to them. Big guns help the rich make the point that we are now in a brute force political modality where the rich will enforce their will at every turn against the great body of the American people.
Fourth, AR-15 active shooter events in public schools are not a problem because wealthy Republicans are moving their kids into private schools and will protect them from violence there.
