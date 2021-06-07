Thank you to the supporters of the American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Sales over Memorial Day weekend.
I had the privilege of helping sell poppies that weekend in Yankton. For about two hours I stood outside a local business and met customers coming and going.
I was wondering if the younger people would give a donation to help a Veteran’s organization. I was impressed as the young people stopped by to donate a dollar or two to have a poppy. There were even times when they had to wait in line for a little while.
Several parents with children came by. I would ask if I could give a poppy to their children and always I was told yes. I would tell the children these poppies were meant to remember our veterans. Towards the end of my shift a beaming young man came straight at me. He had a National Guard shirt on and he said he was headed to Ft. Jackson, SC, in a few weeks for basic training. Said he was pumped and ready to go. I wished him well and gave him a thumb’s up.
What I saw affirmed that the generations coming of age have leadership qualities that will take this country where we need to go. For an old fellow like me — that causes a smile knowing that love of country and appreciation of sacrifice is alive and well in our youth.
