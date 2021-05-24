This letter is hoping to set some people straight about marijuana use.
First, has any thought been given to getting or holding a job? Most employers require a drug test for employment. A good share of them also have random drug tests. Could you pass a drug test with marijuana in your system? No, you are out of luck and then what?
Second, do you want to be driving down the road and have a person high on drugs coming at you or worse, a semi?
Third, it is still against federal law and state law can’t undo federal law. They could enforce but don’t, but they could.
Fourth and most important, if you don’t want to think about what marijuana does to your body and the almighty dollar, think about future generations. It’s a clinically proven fact that marijuana leads to bigger and worse things — cocaine, heroin, etc. —and also alters genes in your body that get passed on to the next generation. It leads to deformed bodies, severe mental and physical problems, etc.
Think about it and support our governor in efforts to stop legalizing marijuana. One more thing most people don’t know: marijuana dealers can’t put their money in FDIC banks. It’s against the law.
