If ever there was a time to re-light the “eternal flame” of the FLAMING FOUNTAIN at Capitol Lake in Pierre, it is now. It’s time for every veteran in the state to tell their legislators to set aside the monies needed to drill a new artesian well.
Is the money there? Yes! There is over a billion dollars in Covid one-time funds available. Can the state afford it? Yes! They just spent a million dollars building a wall around half the Lake. The Well should have been done first.
The Flame of the Fountain is a symbol of all South Dakotans who have served their country over the years, especially those who have given their lives. It is only fitting that the flame be re-lit.
Studies done over the past 10 years or so show the cost would be around $500,000. The depth of the well would be about 2,000 feet. The new well could be drilled next to the old one.
Veterans, tell your legislators to fund the Flaming Fountain and preserve Capitol Lake as it has been for the past 100 years. Do it now, today!
