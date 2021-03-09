To Gov. Kristi Noem:
Transparency? Wasn’t that one of the vows in your campaign? Now you are refusing to disclose how much your non-governing exploits cost the taxpayers. Just like a typical politician, if your lips are moving, you are lying.
Our tax dollars should be spent in the state you claim to love so much. Hiring Minnesotans to do the stupid ad campaigns and even some staff, that was a big boost to our economy. Spending our money on campaigning for Trump, on the promise of a new job. You are not a leader. You are a follower.
If the time you spent governing South Dakota was added up to what you reflect what we pay you, you would owe us money. I spend my money in South Dakota to keep our economy strong. Is it too much to expect our own elected leaders to do the same?
Why do we vote? Didn’t we vote on and pass the marijuana issue? Voting means nothing, I guess. I’m not a user and don’t want to be, but I know several people that medical marijuana has helped tremendously. And, some of the recreational users say it may keep meth at bay.
I know some of you will disagree with me, but remember that this is still a free country and I am entitled to my opinion, just as you are.
