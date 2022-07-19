I would like to suggest that the Yankton Department of Parks and Recreation take a page from the medical profession in its solemn oath to “Do No Harm!”
The plan to hack down the glorious focal-point Cottonwood tree on the island on Westside Park is an ugly, shortsighted plan predicated on the very questionable concern that this magnificent giant will “blow over” soon. Just to put the “It’s at the end of its life” argument in the perspective of “fact,” Eastern Cottonwoods commonly live to be 70-100 years old, with well-taken-care-of trees living from 200 to 400 years.
The plan to replace the tree with a “mighty oak” may sound good, but most oaks, with the exception of scrub oaks, are not native to this environment and do not flourish here. Come to my yard and take a look at the Red Oak I planted with high hopes and its present fatal condition caused, my arborist tells me, by the extreme and erratic temperatures from last winter.
Go to Westside Park and look at that beautiful tree and ask yourself how long a replacement stick will take to become even half its majestic size. Maybe your great-great-great grandchildren will see it, but I doubt it.
I am reminded of the tens of thousands of Yankton kids who have walked that bridge to stand in that cottonwood’s shade and fish, watch the ducks, skip rocks across the water … and enjoy the eternal continuation that such a tree represents.
I entreat Mr. Larson to reconsider this approach to “beautification,” and I urge the members of the Yankton City Commission to listen to their constituents. Please … go over to Westside Park, look at this venerable symbol of Yankton, and then tell me that cutting it down is a good idea, and not just a convenience.
