I would like to suggest that the Yankton Department of Parks and Recreation take a page from the medical profession in its solemn oath to “Do No Harm!”

The plan to hack down the glorious focal-point Cottonwood tree on the island on Westside Park is an ugly, shortsighted plan predicated on the very questionable concern that this magnificent giant will “blow over” soon. Just to put the “It’s at the end of its life” argument in the perspective of “fact,” Eastern Cottonwoods commonly live to be 70-100 years old, with well-taken-care-of trees living from 200 to 400 years.

