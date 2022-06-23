When asked to identify the great commandment, Jesus answered, “‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.’ This is the great and foremost commandment. The second is like it, ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ On these two commandments depend the whole Law and the Prophets.” (Matthew 22:37-40)
These verses broadly express the Abrahamic religions of Judaism, Christianity and Islam. These concepts also resonate with core beliefs of many eastern religions and most secular philosophies. Thus, loving oneself in order to “love your neighbor” is true religious practice. Obviously referring to “love” broadly, loving your neighbor means being a decent person who behaves respectfully towards others with pragmatic concern for their welfare and to do so, you must love yourself.
Libraries have been written on these topics, but my focus here is on care for one’s health. You can’t love yourself without taking care of your health, and any decision you make concerning your physical and psychological health is your religious practice — regardless of how you might describe your belief, or not. No proof or outside evidence is required.
Any forced health treatment automatically challenges our unalienable right to religious freedom. Any mandate, policy, ordinance or law regarding health is essentially and intrinsically unconstitutional and unenforceable by anyone who has sworn an oath to uphold the US Constitution. It also violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.