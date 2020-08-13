Well the worst thing to happen in the upcoming election is that Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris for his running mate. She has got to be the worst person he could have ever picked, all because they wanted a black woman to be his running mate. Aren’t there better black women out there that he had to choose her?
First of all, the Democrats are filled with mostly socialists and communists. Ten years ago the House Dems already had 71 communists in its body who belong to the Communist Party USA. Progressives are Marxists in disguise.
Second, do we really want a country that is filled with socialist ideas? Does anyone truly believe that these riots in seven states are because of concern for the man who was killed by the cops in Minneapolis? No. Led by funding by George Soros, they are making as much trouble as they can in large democratic cities, with some of those cities getting rid of funding for police. Is that what we want?
Right now, in California, where Kamala Harris is from, a thief can steal up to $900 before they are even eligible to be arrested and then, they may or may not be let go. Because of the pandemic, California is letting out hundreds of felons back into the state and why? Those felons won’t even have to worry about being arrested again. Maybe if they kill someone, but do people really want to wait until that is done?
People are exiting California for Texas and other states because it has become so horrible there. They are sanctuary cities for illegals, but they don’t care about the homeless and this will only get worse if the Democrats win.
Read up on Kamala Harris yourself. She was one of the people who severely attacked Joe Biden in the debates. Lastly, she has no problem with babies being aborted after they are born because this is the party of death for the innocent. Seniors will be next along with disabled and mentally challenged. Climate change is all about population control, not about saving the climate. Read these things for yourself.
