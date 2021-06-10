Retirement gives us the gift of time. With no agenda but my own, I can “waste” a morning, watching the activity in our backyard wildlife refuge.
A mother robin is faithfully — some would say relentlessly — sitting on her nest under the eaves, occasionally standing up to check progress. She routinely allows herself a few brief moments to munch on sunflower seeds at a nearby feeder. She takes a quick bath and a few sips from the birdbath. Then back to work.
Meanwhile, a baby grackle has just escaped from the nest. But now she doesn’t know what to do. Her entire family is hovering, squawking encouragement, guarding against danger. Parents, grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles — all take turns circling the little one, helpless and hungry. The dad grabs a bite at the suet feeder, then offers the snack to the baby. Again and again. Patient, persistent. Like dads do.
An older robin fledging surprises himself — he somehow manages to move from the grass to the fence. Now he’s totally puzzled. How did I get here? And how do I get off? Typical teenager.
Suddenly, our resident baby bunny streaks through the rose bed, startling everyone. She’s racing toward the ageratum-alyssum buffet table — a six-inch bundle of fur, too young to be afraid. Fortunately, her mom is on the other side of the fence, quick to rescue if necessary.
Cardinals, doves, sparrows, finches — busy with family.
All this helicopter parenting reminds me of the millions of human parents who have nurtured their children through these past 15 months. Certainly, we owe a huge debt to our courageous health care workers — the doctors, nurses, technicians, housekeepers and dietitians who sacrificed themselves to care for others. Likewise, we cannot say thank you enough to the extraordinary teachers who stayed focused on the intellectual, emotional and social well-being of our little ones. But perhaps, halfway between Mothers’ Day and Fathers’ Day, we should take a moment to thank all those parents (and grandmas, grandpas, aunts and uncles) who hovered and fed, nurtured and worried, often exhausted, occasionally frustrated and always — relentlessly — sitting on the nest to protect the next generation.
