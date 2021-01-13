I believe that people shouldn’t litter. It’s hurting our environment and it is even killing some animals.
It drives me crazy when I see people littering. Seriously, it’s not that hard to put trash in your pocket until you get to a trash can. They’re there for a reason so use them.
One time, I saw someone litter when there was a trash can two feet away. Another time, someone dumped trash on my lawn and I had to pick it up. It wasn’t that much, but I think they could’ve held onto it until they found a trash can.
I believe that people shouldn’t have to pick up other people’s trash.
