This time of the year is filled with so many different activities: hanging up lights, buying gifts for family and friends, Christmas cards, planning Christmas travels, and for this Christmas season…don’t forget six feet and your mask! With all this going on, it is easy for “Merry Christmas” to become “Stressful Christmas,” and in turn we completely forget about the “merry” during this time of year.
However, God, through His Word, continues to remind us about the “merry” in “Merry Christmas.” “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord” (Luke 2:11)*.
You might be thinking to yourself, a Savior is what makes Christmas merry? Why do I need a Savior? God answers that question: “…‘None is righteous, no, not one’” (Romans 3:10)*.
Yes, the Savior is the reason for “Merry Christmas!” This Savior is Jesus Christ, “… the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world …” (John 1:29)*. In Jesus, we all have the forgiveness of sins. “In him we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of our trespasses, according to the riches of his grace …” (Eph 1:7)*. This forgiveness in Christ strengthens us to turn away from our sins so that we can serve Jesus and our neighbor. But even then, we still sin.
Praise God that we are forgiven in Christ for those sins as well! Merry Christmas!
* — The Holy Bible: English Standard Version (Wheaton, IL: Crossway Bibles, 2016).
