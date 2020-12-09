I’m getting to the point in my life I have to speak my piece. The passage of the bill to legalize marijuana is ridiculous. It leads to bigger and worse things. Worst of all, it affects future generations through altered genes in the body of the parents. The people promoting it have dollar signs in their eyes. I can’t believe that we are so desperate for money to do harm to future generations plus increase accidents, etc. Think about it.

