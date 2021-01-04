Huether Family Aquatics Center: What a bargain to have clean, safe fun during the summer. The cost is quite reasonable! (Check similar aquatic centers in other areas). Ten dollars a day for a day of fun might seem like a lot but the $67 individual pass would be paid for in less than seven days of $10/day entrance fee! Or, look at 75 possible swim days of pass usage would be less than $1/day.
The Family Aquatics Center will have more area for the lifeguards to monitor and more varied activities with water filtration required for the greater space for varied pool activities. (possible youth employment also)
Fun will include splash pads, water slides, lap pools and a lazy river for all to enjoy. The need to upgrade the 73-year-old rectangular pool was voted on and supported by many community members who donated in total about twice the amount that the Huether Family provided. This is a validation of the community excitement and support.
Start buying passes now and by summer the amount will not seem as a budget shock. Plan ahead! Just as in years past, swim lesson scholarships and pool pass donations will be available for those who submit a request. Enjoy the most reasonable summer activity!
