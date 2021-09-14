A heartfelt “thank you” goes out to our greater Yankton community for your support of our fifth annual Bridging Yankton — Step Forward to Prevent Suicide Walk. We extend our deep appreciation to our event partners, sponsors and friends:
• Partners and Sponsors — Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health, Marquardt Skyway Transportation, Thrivent Financial, Dakota Plains Ag Center, Yankton School District, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, KPI-JCI, Schaap, Sternhagen & Co. and VFW Post 71.
• Friends — American Legion-Roy Anderson Post 12, Baumann Dentistry, Dennis and Carol Breck, John A. Conkling, Dist. Co., Kopetsky’s Ace Hardware, Marlow, Woodward & Huff LCC, Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home, Slowey Construction, Team Sam, Yaggies, Inc., Yankton Medical Clinic, Benedictine Sisters, Luken Memorials and Vision Care Associates.
Thank you to Stringer’s Bar and Grill for sponsoring a golf tournament at Fox Run Golf Course. Proceeds from the event went to Bridging Yankton.
Thank you to the City of Yankton and Yankton Parks and Recreation for your invaluable assistance as we utilized the amphitheatre, shelters and the Meridian Bridge. We are truly grateful for the many wonderful volunteers who helped make our event a success. A special thank you to Marc Bies and Doug Pesicka who served as our emcees and to Dean Krietlow for his powerful message. A sincere thank you to Thrivent Financial for starting our event off by providing a pancake breakfast for all who attended. Thank you to Kings of Oblivion for the wonderful background music.
Thank you to our terrific media outlets in Yankton. We appreciate the coverage provided by the Press and Dakotan, The Observer, Riverfront Broadcasting, KVHT and WNAX. Thank you to Mayer Signs and Explorer Federal Credit Union for sharing our event on your video boards.
Lastly, a special “thank you” to all who attended our event and to the many individuals who made donations. Through your generosity, we are honored to partner with the Helpline Center as we continue to expand suicide prevention efforts in our community. You have helped provide hope, help and healing in our great community, and we are truly grateful.
