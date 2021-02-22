(Recently), I woke up to 27 below. I looked outside at the 14 wind turbines I see from my window, not one was turning. All day yesterday the Oahe Electric Staff was putting out alerts on social media asking people to limit showers, grain drying, drying clothes, baking, etc., because electricity was in dangerously short supply. They said, “There were limited wind resources from North Dakota to Arkansas.”
Did you know that wind turbines actually consume electricity (from hydro and fossil fuels) to keep the oil and computers warm? Now, that really makes a lot of sense. We are supposed to limit our use of electricity so it can go to a wind turbine to keep it warm but is not turning or producing anything. In Texas, the state with the most wind turbines reported a similar problem, their natural gas supply is critically low, and half of the wind turbines were frozen.
If you think this is a problem now, just wait until Noem and Biden cover South Dakota with more worthless wind turbines.
Wind energy is one of the biggest scams in our lifetime. Just follow the money. It goes from taxpayers and rate payers to multinational corporations and politicians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.