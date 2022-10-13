Election integrity resides with the people, not with the government. It is our responsibility, the People. Many do not vote because they don’t think it will make any difference. Others are upset because they are convinced one major party or the other plays dirty tricks with the process, deeply dividing the republic. Both public perception and actual execution of our elections must become absolutely transparent and verifiable to all for peaceful government transitions to continue.
Democratic party leaders and mainstream media position any Republicans, who question the safety, security, legality and traceability of votes, as threats to democracy — even potentially violent. Yet recent revelations of FBI responsibility for planting fake information about relationships between President Trump and Russia, Russian involvement in the 2016 elections, combined with suppressing the explosive Hunter Biden laptop revelations of family corruption and decadence in 2020, demonstrate the Democrats calculated use of government agencies to interfere with and manipulate the entire process and its results.
(1) comment
🔴Christopher’s thoughts jump around.
Here, then there; he can’t slow down.
He reads like “ULYSSES” by Jimmy Joyce
He cannot help it; it’s not a choice.
Stream of consciousness - not my taste.
A jumble of words put to waste.🔴
