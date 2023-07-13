I attended this week’s City Commission meeting to hear about Paradigm Technologies. I hadn’t attended a meeting since 1998 when I represented DTG, an Irene-based telecommunications company seeking to provide competitive cable television and high-speed internet to Yankton. DTG’s CEO was a highly respected lawyer from Menno. Yankton Cable, the town’s monopoly cable TV provider, headed by another highly respected local lawyer, strongly opposed DTG. To make our case, I met with each city commissioner individually, attended numerous commission meetings, and spoke at multiple civic organizations, explaining the project and answering questions. After DTG received the competitive franchise, I wrote a weekly full-page newspaper advertisement for over a year, describing the project’s construction progress.
I was very lucky — I got to work with two of the town’s finest public servants — Kevin Kuhl and Dave Mingo. Both gentlemen were utterly professional, exceedingly competent, and a credit to Yankton. And both gentlemen insisted on full disclosure of DTG’s financial status, assurance of DTG’s financial viability, and resolution of all issues as construction continued. (A DTG worker accidentally dug up a lady’s tomato plants. We replaced them.)
One shouldn’t forget. One property was undeveloped. Other property was developed. There is a difference.
Thank you, Mary Pat Bierle for your letter to the editor regarding Paradigm.
Transparency and equal opportunity for all business owners is what is lacking in this transaction.
City Hall leadership and the Yankton City Commission failed to read the room on this issue. Similar to the Summit Center debacle that occurred recently.
Accountability and transparency!
Thank you, Mary Pat and the other citizens who have spoken up about this.
Dave Lyons
Austin, Texas
This letter and the story on the front page of the "P&D" only solidifies the question of changing city government to a strong mayor form of government. Who is in charge? It certainly isn't the elected commissioners. The commission has relinquished all authority to hired management who has determined that elected officials are deemed unnecessary in much of the decision making that takes place.
Why did not one commissioner ask "are we being lied to or just not being told the whole truth?" This whole issue just perpetuates how far the manager form of government has evolved in terms of power in the past decades.
What is the purpose of policy, ordinances, and zoning if they are not adhered to? What is the purpose of electing commissioners with little or no power and who are seldom, if ever, told the whole story? I know the answer to that question as the city development director indicated by his comments it is complex and he over simplifies it so commissioners understand. In reality he is saying 2 things: The commission is not competent enough to understand; and he does not want them to know the one-sided adoption of extenuating circumstances proposed and granted to the developer, while at the same time keeping his oath of secrecy to the developer with little or no regard to elected officials or the taxpayers of the community.
It has been said that elected officials must remain in the" drivers seat" seat when dealing and negotiating with developers. It appears to me that they are not even in the car.
It has become increasingly apparent that Yankton Thrive runs city management, not the commission. They no longer have to use a tight little box of rules, policy, ordinances, and zoning applications. Yankton Thrive has been allowed to open that tight little box and let the rats run, and city management has allowed it because the commission is powerless.
How long will it be before something is put in front of the city cemetery to add taxable value to that area? Maybe we should use an un-taxed underused city park to enhance value and use in some of our residential areas. The important question is what will the hired administration attempt to hide in the future and what have they already hid from us that has not yet been detected.
As the old joke says, "you can cover it with sugar and bake it in the oven, but a cow pie is still manure". It just makes one wonder what the hired administration is going to attempt to feed us in the future.
Way of Yankton county has been for years. So why the outcry now? Yankton/Yankton county has lagged behind on economic curve for decades. The best & brightest has left for years. You reap what you sow
Couple items here. Does anyone have any proof that other companies made offer on this property in say last 1year. 2 years? Soccer feild generates 0 income or actually negative revenue generated for city/county. I also doubt Applebees would open in Yankton. Too small of population base. Another oddity noted. It would appear that the ones squeaking (squealing) the loudest seem to be employed in Vermilion by USD. Noted left wing school of higher miseducation (these days any way). Are they upset Paradigm didn’t chose Vermillion to build? Kind of curious side note.
