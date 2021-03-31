Here we go again with another tragic mass shooting. The cries of the left or Democrats are for more gun control.
So let’s look at the science, as the left likes to say.
The first mass shooting happened in Austin, Texas, under LBJ, a Democrat. Now, yes, mass shootings have happened under Republican presidents. But far more have happened under DEMOCRAT presidents. Virtually all shootings happened in Democrat-controlled states cities.
• Bill Clinton — 8 mass shootings, 62 dead, 78 injured.
• Barack Obama — 24 mass shootings, 236 dead, 257 injured.
• Now Biden — 1 mass shooting, 10 dead.
So, out of 53 total since 1966, there have been 33 under DEMOCRAT presidents. Virtually all 53 have occurred in Democrat-controlled states/cities. One has happened in Florida. But Miami has a Democrat mayor.
None of these stats account for daily/weekly shootings in Lightfoot’s Chicago or L.A/Oakland/ Detroit/Atlanta/Philly/New York/Baltimore.
So if we follow the science, as Democrats say, we should be locking up the Democrats. There is where the danger lies to the country. The proof is in the science and the facts. A gun is just an inert object incapable of doing any harm — unless in a Democrat’s hands.
To all moderate Democrats, this is not pointed at you and I mean no insult. One last thing: Biden has had since 1973 to help the mentally ill but has done absolutely nothing to help the USA. Nothing but back up to the pay window every month since 1973!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.