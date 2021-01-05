You know when you hope your kid grows up to be a good person? Well, I hate to say it but, humanity won’t survive, nothing will. There are only a couple of things we need to do. Everyone needs to get electric cars because our atmosphere is breaking, until we find a way to bring back the ozone layer. We shouldn’t pollute the air. I feel that people are blind about what we’re doing to our planet. Every day on the bus I look out the window and see plastic bags in the cornfield.
I care if humanity survives.
