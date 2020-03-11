As a person interested in history the current status of the coronavirus outbreak has evoked memories of the Spanish flu of 1918.
I have mentioned the Spanish flu to a number of people only to be met with a lack of awareness. The Spanish flu is not ancient history — slightly over 100 years ago is yesterday’s news.
So, the world has changed significantly in that time. Population has grown rapidly as has urbanization. Our commerce has become far more fragile and global, so the risk of social disruption is even greater and perhaps even more of a threat than the virus.
This outbreak was inevitable; it is a cycle that has been visited upon humans all through our collective history. That knowledge will not minimize the ensuing suffering. The larger challenge will be to maintain civility and our humanity, which are often as much a victim as our flesh. From appearances, this is going to be a severe challenge to both.
So, the simple admonition to exercise principled love is the best thing to keep in mind and we should not be surprised when some fail to do so. After all, we are a selfish species.
