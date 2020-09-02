The basis of freedom — “Enslaved” asked why some churches deny women the right to lead? Throughout the Bible the Divine order of the church was given. It started with God in the garden. It wasn’t just the apostle Paul’s opinion. Throughout the Bible it was and is still a command of God for the church.
According to New Testament teachings, women are to be teachers, not preachers. Like all people, women’s fallen nature naturally seeks to control. They have stepped out of their God-given boundaries that were put there to protect. All have become victims of our greatest enemy, Satan. He’s out there seeking someone to destroy, and that includes unborn babies. If you embrace God’s word, He will give you directions.
The basis of freedom starts with your Creator, not your own body.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.