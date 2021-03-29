The cancer, as he termed the disease, in Moscow Mitch McConnell’s now-Trump Cult goes through and through. The big lie, including many others, the quest for power over the needs of people, voter suppression and racism all permeate the party.
When giving tax breaks to the rich, to the top 1%, of $2 trillion, McConnell, Thune, Rounds and Noem (MTRN) were giddy — champagne and lobster types of celebration and gloating. “Here the rest of you, celebrate with the fat cats, and crumbs for you.”
When the Capitol was taken over, democracy on the line, congressional insiders with the mobs and probably the greatest scandal in the history of the United States, McConnell, Thune and Rounds never showed up. With the second impeachment, no show. With the COVID Relief Project presented, they said “1.9 trillion — too much money.” Plenty of money for the top 1% of the rich, but too much money for, perhaps, the poor and needy. Fifty-nine percent of Republicans favored the plan, but MTR and everyone in the Trump Cult, no show.
Money for vaccines, vaccinating, hard-hit businesses, opening schools, those who are hungry, without jobs, childcare, healthcare; the list is extensive. MTR: no hearts for the people, no show.
Interested in truth? Some aren’t. Try the Rachel Maddow Show (top show on cable) or MSNBC. Weed Patch, Fox News has let you down.
Jesus says “I am the truth.” There’s change in Jesus: sinner to saint, guilt to forgiveness, condemnation to a gift of eternal life through faith. Through Him, we are free to love. He is truth, love, faith, hope and peace in the midst of many lies. Imagine when people have a heart for all. Remember, Jesus can heal cancer, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.