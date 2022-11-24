When the (recent ads) at the top of the Press & Dakotan read, “Don’t vote for Republicans,” I could only think, “My, that is shortsighted and audacious.” I have to believe that there are good candidates on both sides.
The day I vote a one-sided ballot, I am hoping someone gets me to a psychiatric unit for a good evaluation, because something is not right.
