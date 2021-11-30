The original plan was to apply for a $2.5 million grant (taxpayer money) to build a trail from Platte to Ravinia, about 30 miles. This plan was not approved by the South Dakota State Railroad Board at two different meetings. Rail to Trail needs state approval to apply for a grant.
Due to much opposition for this project, a new plan is being considered. Proponents will be trying to secure funding for a feasibility study. The state rail board has also not given approval of this plan. This has created a big delay in applying for a grant. The next meeting with the state is Dec. 15 in Pierre. The County Commissioners from Bon Homme County and Charles Mix County have not supported this project. The city of Geddes is on record of non-support. Several townships in Charles Mix are not supportive.
Before you donate money to this project, do your homework.
