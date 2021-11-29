Ms. Noem, how exciting! You plan to run for re-election! So you can do more harm to the state of South Dakota? Hmm…
I thought you were running for president. Oh, you need to occupy your time messing up more things in South Dakota. Then you can ride off on a horse carrying the American flag!
I trust all South Dakotans keep in mind all the terrible actions that have taken place between the time you were first elected and now.
