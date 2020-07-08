Did the Civil War end slavery and racism? No, because after the War and the failure of reconstruction, southern states began an extensive practice of criminalizing being Black and locking up thousands for trivial reasons. Inmates were used in chain gangs, and the Jim Crow laws were born. Hate speech made whites afraid of people of color and was used by White politicians to be elected. We remained a very racist, classist, sexist, xenophobic and colonialist society.
Today, the US comprises 5% of the world population but has 25% of the world’s incarcerated persons. We have the New Jim Crow and mass incarceration caused by election day hysteria and fear mongering about our people of color. We have prison factories paying pennies and one of three of our Black citizens has served time. The “Southern Strategy” is to over-police minority neighborhoods and lock them up. We have created for profit prisons that demand to remain full. We have ended parole and initiated the three strikes laws.
We continue to have segregated neighborhoods, poor school systems, housing and employment discrimination, voter suppression and gerrymandering, a huge income and wealth gap, a foreign policy of using military force on underdeveloped nations of color particularly when non-Christian, an entertainment industry featuring police violence against minorities, an immigration system discriminating against people of color, and even undrinkable water in minority neighborhoods. We still have white supremacists and race baiting politicians. South Dakota still has not resolved racism with Native Americans.
Are we bad people in Yankton? That’s your call. If we don’t wake up and look outside of our bubble are we not complicit?
