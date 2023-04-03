I was in agreement with Joshua Schmitt in his letter that Christians are sinners, too. (Press & Dakotan, March 24) It’s interesting because the U.S. is the most diverse nation on Earth with over 300 million people comprising all races, all religions and various Christian religions often at odds with each other.
Some call themselves Christian Nationalists. They may infrequently attend church services but strongly believe this country was founded on Christianity and believe it to be the state religion. This despite Tom Jefferson being clear in his autobiography there was no state religion. And with this reflected in many Federalist papers and absent in the Constitution. Christian Nationalists are more prone to disapprove of nonwhite immigration in favor of border walls, are not comfortable with inter-racial marriages or transracial adoptions, view Muslims and Jewish people as threats and are very disapproving of gay lifestyle choices.
