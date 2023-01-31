Jan. 22, 2023, was the 50th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, the Supreme Court ruling which originally legalized abortion.

The Catholic advocacy group Catholic Vote (www.catholicvote.org) has tracked the number of vandalisms and attacks on pregnancy resource centers and pro-life groups since the draft of last summer’s Supreme Court ruling was leaked. As of Jan. 28, 80 attacks have occurred by pro-abortion domestic terrorists, primarily from two groups who go by the names of Jane’s Revenge and Ruth Sent Us.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.