Jan. 22, 2023, was the 50th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, the Supreme Court ruling which originally legalized abortion.
The Catholic advocacy group Catholic Vote (www.catholicvote.org) has tracked the number of vandalisms and attacks on pregnancy resource centers and pro-life groups since the draft of last summer’s Supreme Court ruling was leaked. As of Jan. 28, 80 attacks have occurred by pro-abortion domestic terrorists, primarily from two groups who go by the names of Jane’s Revenge and Ruth Sent Us.
The pregnancy resource centers provide free medical and financial support to women dealing with an unexpected pregnancy. Several of the centers have been spray-painted with abortion graffiti, while others have been set on fire. In addition, 124 Catholic Churches have been attacked or vandalized since the leak occurred.
Where has U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and President Biden, a practicing Catholic, been while all this has occurred? They have done little or nothing to investigate or stop the violence. Both are a disgrace.
Regardless of your political leanings or religious affiliations, one should be nothing short of outraged as to what has transpired over the past several months. Neither Garland or President Biden are worthy of the offices they currently hold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.