Thank you for the opportunity to respond to Mr. Filips’ letter about Christianity and National Christianity (Press & Dakotan, April 19).
My previous letter was largely influenced by sociological studies discussed by Andrew Whitehead and Samuel Perry in “Taking America Back for God.” Sociologists have used questionnaires as research instruments to study subsets of American Christians and their attitudes. Christian Nationalism is seen as Christianity co-opted in the service of ethno-national power. Findings I summarized are taken from actual questionnaires completed by test subjects. It is noted that other groups of Christians responded very differently than Christian Nationalists.
Other useful books to read are “The Founding Myth” by Andrew Seidel, and “Kingdom Coming” by Michelle Goldberg. I would also recommend “How to be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi and the “New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander.
Let’s pivot to Fox News civil lawsuits. Fox settled with Dominion for nearly a billion dollars. Fox is a profit news outlet and obsessed with viewer ratings and ad money. It was very clear they lied about election results to please viewers over accurate news. They slandered Dominion and others for ad revenue. If Fox’s business model made huge profits, then how many other business and groups are using the same model? Just how much are we being manipulated for profit and how is this tearing apart our country?
We have a great nation, and we can’t afford to keep our heads down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.