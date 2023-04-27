Thank you for the opportunity to respond to Mr. Filips’ letter about Christianity and National Christianity (Press & Dakotan, April 19).

My previous letter was largely influenced by sociological studies discussed by Andrew Whitehead and Samuel Perry in “Taking America Back for God.” Sociologists have used questionnaires as research instruments to study subsets of American Christians and their attitudes. Christian Nationalism is seen as Christianity co-opted in the service of ethno-national power. Findings I summarized are taken from actual questionnaires completed by test subjects. It is noted that other groups of Christians responded very differently than Christian Nationalists.

