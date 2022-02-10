Let us review the past 12 months.
Inflation is running at 7%, the highest it’s been in 40 years. (Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.)
Regular unleaded fuel in Yankton was $2.29 a gallon on Jan. 20, 2021. It is now $3.29 — 43.6% increase.
Our household natural gas bill increased from $60.18 for the January billing in 2021 to $124.14 for the January 2022 billing. Our natural gas consumption was less this billing period than the same billing period of 2021 — 87 therms in 2021 versus 79 therms in 2022: an over 200% billing increase.
Used vehicle prices are up 31.4%.
The Russell 2000 index of small cap stocks is down 6% over the last 12 months.
There are supply chain issues all over the place and bare shelves in the stores. Labor shortages plague businesses from fast food to manufacturing.
The Afghanistan withdrawal was a total debacle and embarrassment for the U.S.
The U.S. is poking the Russian bear in Ukraine. A dangerous situation.
I hope all you individuals that voted for Biden/Harris are satisfied with the results.
