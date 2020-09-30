The nation has 200,000 deaths from COVID-19 — that’s the population of Sioux Falls — all because of the leadership in Washington, D.C., not believing in the science.
Then the governor of South Dakota is campaigning for and supporting a president who called the men and women that served our country losers and suckers.
We need new leadership in Washington, D.C., and South Dakota. Wake up, America. Save our democracy. Get out and vote.
