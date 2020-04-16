I am so tired of hearing about what Trump is not doing right against the virus. It is not the government’s (job) to help stop the virus. It is up to the people to stop it. Do your part.
Nancy Pelosi needs to stop talking and stop causing problems. She wants so much to make things bad for Trump. She has let her job go to her head. I am so tired of hearing her that I don’t watch that much news anymore. Whatever happened to, “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything”? They should all be trying to make this country great again.
The Democrats are trying to win the next election. They don’t care what they say. I hope, in the next election, people will do what’s right for this country and not a party.
I see in the newspaper where Pelosi got $350 million for illegal resettlement. With the American people needing money right now, why was this money given to them? This goes to prove she does not help American people.
I am praying, before we vote again, the people will not (vote) because of their party.
