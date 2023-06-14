LifeServe Blood Center would like to thank all of the generous blood donors in the Yankton area who helped with the local hospital blood supply in April!
There were 152 donors who registered to donate and 140 units of life saving blood was collected at the Yankton Donor Center. Those units can help save up to 420 lives! There were several donors who reached a milestone donation and 1 individual who made his very first donation. A special thanks to these individuals for their generosity.
Milestone donors included: Gary Diede — 15 Gallons; Terry Poelstra — 11 Gallons; James Drotzmann — 8 Gallons; Matthew Scott — 8 Gallons; Steven Willcuts — 6 Gallons; Wanda Howey Fox — 5 Gallons; Ronald Schieffer — 4 Gallons; Vicky Frickeaves — 3 Gallons; Sarah Rockne — 2 Gallons; Brian Fertig — 2 Gallons; Katie Kiger — 2 Gallons; James Means — 2 Gallons; Richard Stone — 2 Gallons; Stephen Deuschle — 1 Gallon; Ben Hanten — 1 Gallon; Joseph Donahoe — 1 Gallon
First-time donor: Eric Devillez
The LifeServe Blood Center in Yankton is located at 2901 Broadway Ave and is open every Monday from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Please call LifeServe Blood Center at 800-287-4903 or www.lifeservebloodcenter.org to schedule your appointment.
