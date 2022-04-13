Soon it will be Passover, the day Jesus Christ died and rose exactly three days and three nights later, on the feast of First Fruit.
How do you get three days and three nights from Friday to Sunday?
The Bible tells us Adam and Eve had two sons, Cain and Abel. Cain offered up a sacrifice to God of his best. Abel offered up a sacrifice of what God wanted. God accepted Abel’s sacrifice. He did not accept Cain’s even though he did it with all his heart with the best he had, but it wasn’t what God required.
Today, most of you celebrate “Easter.” This comes from the ancient Anglo-Saxon goddess of spring, the goddess Astarte, who is connected to fertility. The rabbit eggs also represent the goddess of fertility, Isis or Astarte. Sunrise services are to the sun god Re or Amun-Re.
Why do we put our brains on the shelf during this Easter celebration, which has nothing to do with Passover? Easter is for pagan gods. Have you ever seen a rabbit lay an egg? Are we teaching our children to lie when we tell them of eggs and rabbits?
Why do we continue to celebrate this pagan feast? Will God accept our worship as Cain’s offering?
When we honor these pagan gods, knowingly or not, it is idolatry.
Easter is a man-made feast to compromise God’s established feast days. It is a trick from Satan.
Jesus celebrated Passover and not Easter at the Last Supper.
The word “Easter” did not exist in the early church.
For the first Passover, Hebrew families would put blood on the top and sides of the door to their house, and the angel of death would “pass over” their house, thus Passover. The eldest child would then not die. The curse was nullified.
With the curse of the coronavirus, it might be wise to put the blood of Jesus Christ on the doorpost of our hearts and our mind. Accept what Jesus has done for you by paying for your sins. You must accept it for yourself.
