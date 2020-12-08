Attention Yankton city commissioners:
Along with many friends, we’re appalled by Yankton not promoting masking, a proven measure, for preventing deadly COVID-19 virus spread. Yankton’s self-imposed, high risk environment, regrettably, necessitate alternates for our safe immediate shopping and, possibly, future residences.
Yankton infection rates are high because we inconsistently follow The Center sfor Disease Control and Prevention recommendations including, most significantly, masking.
Yankton requires and deserves a better plan:
• 1st — COVID-19 is a highly contagious disease that won’t wait 5 more months.
• 2nd — We’ve had eight months of “education” and five more probably won’t promote acceptance by a vocal, fact resistant, minority.
• 3rd — High, $38,000 cost for improbable success.
The “education” plan is inadequate. Our citizens deserve a clear, effective masking mandate with enforceable power and minimal penalty. The success and enforcement can be analogous in success to the clear ordinances “Pooper Scooper” and “Barking Dog/Noise” creating conscientious pet owners with rare police involvement.
COVID-19 has primarily airborne transmission, often by asymptomatic carriers, so along with protecting ourselves by avoiding crowds, social-distancing, hand sanitation and no face touching, masking is most effective for protecting others and ourselves.
Reality doesn’t allow five months education and this delay in masking will cost lives. Time is clearly our enemy and we must act now with a clearly defined enforceable mask mandate.
