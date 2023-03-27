As chair of the South Dakota Sierra Club Chapter, I am writing to respond to the recent article (Press & Dakotan, March 16) in your paper concerning the signing of HB 1090 into law. Provisions of the bill, according to the article, “are intended to prevent an environmental group such as the Sierra Club from suing an agricultural operation.”
One could gather from the article that the Sierra Club is the 800-pound gorilla terrorizing the ag industry with armies of lawyers and unlimited funds.
The truth is, we are a grassroots organization of your neighbors, doing what we can to protect our clean air, water, and wilderness.
In the handful of legal battles, the Sierra Club has joined in South Dakota in the last several years, our opponents have come from the petroleum industry, the mining industry, and industrial agriculture. These industries have a history of running roughshod over landowners standing in their way. This bill makes that job much easier for them. An important fact to remember is that in the case concerning Travis Mockler, the S.D. Supreme Court ruled that the Sierra Club did have standing to bring the lawsuit. This bill strips that option for landowners looking for help.
When an industry is large and powerful, it shouldn’t expect protections from the State that allow it to diminish the quality of life for the state’s citizens. The Sierra Club’s mission statement is, in part, “to practice and promote the responsible use of the earth’s ecosystems and resources.” Our work will continue.
