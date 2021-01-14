My writing is going to be about life-changing people, like Rosa Parks.
If you don’t know, Rosa Parks has changed a lot of opinions about black people. For instance, she changed the way people now go to school. Black people would have to sit in the back of the classroom or a separate room.
Black people would also have to use a different water fountain than white people. Black people would also have to get up so a white person could sit there on that seat on the bus. One day Rosa did not get up, she said no and that she would not move. Then laws were changed so black people could sit anywhere on the bus and use the same water fountain.
My point is that Rosa Parks changed the world and so can you if you believe in justice and equality.
