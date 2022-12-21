Cultures around the world burn lights against the darkness around winter solstice. In the West, it’s mostly Christmas, a religious holiday created by the Roman Church celebrating the mystery of Christ as the child of God, the sacred Holy Spirit born in a physical body vulnerable to sin and death. Jesus is the eternal hope who redeems humanity from evil, the living light of spiritual liberty given to fallible people of faith who remain subject to political oppression, fear, doubt, delusion, suffering and death. Christmas reminds that all life is sacred from conception until death, including the rights to seek a better life now -—not just future bliss.
Historically, Jesus was probably born during a biblical fall festival. The Church created Christmas about 300 years after Christ to begin the orthodox liturgical year and replace pagan and Jewish winter celebrations. The Roman Dec. 25 borrowed from Hanukkah’s Kislev 25, and permitted traditions, such as the lighted Christmas tree, were adopted over time from various pagan customs.
