Regarding Paul Struck’s letter to the editor (Press & Dakotan, July 29):
I read your letter — your hope is fulfilled. For someone who “… tries to find optimism in everything,” your words are caustic.
I am not qualified to take on you and/or any of your information. I am an American citizen who loves God, family/friends, country. Words like yours are furthering the divide among people.
You are entitled to your opinion and thoughts, and I respect that. Spewing venom is not helpful, nor does it deserve my respect. I pray you find some peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.