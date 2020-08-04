Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.