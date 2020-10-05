As a prime driver of industrialized hog production, China is complicit for two recent viral pandemics in the U.S., namely the 2009-2010 H1N1 and the coronavirus pandemic. The virus, H1N1, evolved in industrial pig herds because pigs can be infected with human, bird and swine viruses simultaneously in the same animal.
The pig becomes a mixing vessel for the evolution of novel influenza viruses, much like mixing paint of three different colors leads to a novel color. The industrial production of pigs in CAFOs created a situation that led to the rapid growth and spread, on an industrial scale, of the H1N1 virus that swept through the U.S. population in 2009. H1N1 is now recognized by the CDC as having evolved from North American and Eurasian pig herds and amplified in industrial CAFOs.
Similarly, densely populated meat processing facilities with workers in close proximity made to work even if sick also leads to rapid cross contamination of workers with viruses that then get transmitted to the community at large.
Such was the case with the Morell plant in Sioux Falls and the COVID-19 virus. That plant, owned by the Chinese company, Smithfield, made South Dakota a hotspot for the spread of COVID-19.
Despite these dangers, current Yankton County zoning proposal facilitates the building of large open curtain poorly regulated hog barns by reducing offsets and increasing CAFO density countywide, favoring viral amplification and spread.
